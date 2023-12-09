One outdoor warning siren out of service in Limestone Co.

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One outdoor warning siren located in Limestone County is out of service due to electronic board failure, according to the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The Limestone County EMA says one siren is awaiting a replacement located at Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Station on Mooresville Road.

The Limestone County EMA urges residents in the area to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts through either weather radio or mobile weather alerts.

