‘Medical miracle’: TSU graduate will walk across the stage after paralysis for her doctoral degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pearl McKnight considers herself a “medical miracle” after being paralyzed for almost seven years.

On Saturday she’ll walk across this stage doing something so many people didn’t think she’d ever do on Dec. 9 inside TSU’s Gentry Center Complex for their fall commencement ceremony.

“Tomorrow is a very big day,” McKnight said.

Receiving her doctoral degree didn’t come without its challenges as McKnight dealt with being a disabled student along with enduring several illnesses, including paralysis. After 10 years, she’ll receive her doctoral degree in educational leadership--a new field of interest she decided to study.

In 2010, Pearl was very sick. At one point she had a fever as high as 104 degrees. Doctors at the time couldn’t figure out what was wrong.

“For about 11 days, I was in and out and they couldn’t figure out what was going on and then they got in touch with Mayo Clinic which told them to the sample directly from the brain stem instead of the normal spinal tap coming from the spine coming from the lower spine and that’s when they diagnosed me with having cryptococcal meningitis,” said McKnight.

The cryptococcal meningitis diagnosis caused her to be paralyzed.

In 2017, she faced yet another health crisis where doctors wanted her to have surgery on her esophagus to remove a cyst. She was on 14 medications at the time.

“Lord I’m not ready to die but if you’re ready for me I’m in your hands and I surrender to you,” McKnight said.

Miraculously, after the surgery, she could feel and move her legs.

“When I woke up from the surgery, in the recovery room, I felt my legs and I told my husband I could feel my legs and he thought I was still draggy from the anesthesia and I raised my leg. He and the doctor both just almost fell out!” McKnight said.

She started walking again. She was slated to spend months in physical therapy, but she only did nine days.

Now, she’s making a major accomplishment walking across the stage to receive her doctoral degree. For other degrees, she’s always had to use her wheelchair.

“To be able to walk across the stage tomorrow is going to be amazing,” McKnight said.

Her mission now is to inspire others as she walks into a new purpose.

“This journey, getting my degree and seeing what it was like and what people who are handicapped go through in order to get an education in higher Ed. I feel like I have a purpose and there is a reason why I had to go through to be able to understand and make a change,” said McKnight.

Going through hurdles as a disabled student has given her a passion for making college and university disability-friendly.

“There were times I had classes when there was not a handicap-accessible bathroom for me to use and I would have to go to another building. My husband, I couldn’t make it without him...my daughter was a big inspiration to me,” said McKnight.

“Pearl, what’s next for you?” asked Danielle Jackson, WSMV 4.

“I would really like to be involved in the university in disabilities studies and working with making campuses disability friendly,” said McKnight.

Pearl McKnight will walk across this stage with nearly 700 other graduates on Saturday at 9 a.m. at TSU.

