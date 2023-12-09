Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

‘It’s a never-ending battle’: Lauderdale Co. Drug Task Force stopped drug smuggling attempt into jail

Three people are now facing drug charges in Lauderdale County after the Sheriff said they were caught trying to sneak drugs into the jail.
By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are now facing drug charges in Lauderdale County after the Sheriff said they were caught trying to sneak drugs into the jail.

Sheriff Joe Hamilton said their capture is a sign that his security measures and drug task force are working.

He said two of the people arrested, James McCollum and William King, were already in jail, and they worked with McCollum’s wife Kasey to try to bring drugs in. Hamilton said the three plotted to exploit the ongoing construction work in the jail’s kitchen. He said trustees are currently working in the Burrell-Slater School’s culinary center to make food for inmates.

King, who is a trustee, was able to pick up drugs that were placed by a dumpster outside by Kacey, while he was working. But, thanks to the security measures already in place and some intel they received, deputies caught him before he could bring the drugs in.

Not even a week before, an inmate named Russell Reatherford recently pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this month because he smuggled fentanyl in that killed another inmate. Sheriff Hamilton said it has always been a “constant battle” to keep drugs out of the jail. They do all they can to keep them out.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

Bibb County crash
Randolph Elementary School teacher killed in car accident while pregnant, kids in back seat
The Madison Academy Mustangs dropped their first game of the season, Thursday afternoon to...
Madison Academy falls short in Class 3A State Title Game
A grand jury indicted Tiffany Fields, alleging she stole hydrocodone from a Montgomery-area...
Former director accused of stealing pills from Montgomery-area nursing home
Lindsay Shiver (pictured left), a Houston Academy graduate, is accused of hiring a hitman to...
Pageant queen pleads not guilty to charges she conspired to kill her husband