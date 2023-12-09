‘It’s a never-ending battle’: Lauderdale Co. Drug Task Force stopped drug smuggling attempt into jail

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are now facing drug charges in Lauderdale County after the Sheriff said they were caught trying to sneak drugs into the jail.

Sheriff Joe Hamilton said their capture is a sign that his security measures and drug task force are working.

He said two of the people arrested, James McCollum and William King, were already in jail, and they worked with McCollum’s wife Kasey to try to bring drugs in. Hamilton said the three plotted to exploit the ongoing construction work in the jail’s kitchen. He said trustees are currently working in the Burrell-Slater School’s culinary center to make food for inmates.

King, who is a trustee, was able to pick up drugs that were placed by a dumpster outside by Kacey, while he was working. But, thanks to the security measures already in place and some intel they received, deputies caught him before he could bring the drugs in.

Not even a week before, an inmate named Russell Reatherford recently pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this month because he smuggled fentanyl in that killed another inmate. Sheriff Hamilton said it has always been a “constant battle” to keep drugs out of the jail. They do all they can to keep them out.

