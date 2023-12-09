Hunter Pepper hosts press conference addressing firing of 3 Decatur Officers

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur city councilman Hunter Pepper publicly addressed the firings of three officers and the suspension of one officer who were involved in the shooting death of Steve Perkins during a press conference on Friday.

It comes a week after a private memo he sent was leaked, showing he’s uncomfortable with the way the investigation has gone so far.

During the press conference, Pepper took aim at Mayor Tab Bowling and Police Chief Todd Pinion.

“He may say there are policies violated,” Pepper said. “But if he doesn’t have the evidence to present to the mayor or the attorney representing the city of the Decatur, which was hired outside the city, my question would be how does he have this evidence or how did the attorney get the evidence if the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is still in possession of this.”

He called for the officers fired to appeal the process but acknowledged he was not present for hearings that led to the firings. WAFF 48 News’ D’Quan Lee asked Pepper if he believes the loss of life was enough to warrant termination.

‘If there’s no wrongdoing involved, no,” he said.

We followed up with the question, “Even though the Chief of Police has said there was procedure violated that led to someone’s death?”

“To my understanding, the policies that were violated were irrelevant to the shooting itself,” Hunter responded.

This led to immediate backlash from protestors who were in attendance, who questioned his impartiality.”

“He should not be out here giving speculation if he does not have facts,” one protestor said.

Those policy violations have not been made public. Some in the crowd asked Pepper where his information was coming from and he avoided the question.

WAFF 48 News then asked the question again to Pepper.

“I’m not going to comment on that information,” Pepper responded.

WAFF 48 News reached out to other city council members for their reactions to the firings but they either did not respond or declined to comment.

