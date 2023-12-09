Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Hoover mother who brought home newborn to freezing apartment gets heat fixed

Hoover mother who brought home newborn to freezing apartment gets heat fixed
Hoover mother who brought home newborn to freezing apartment gets heat fixed
By James Giles
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) -Good news for one Hoover mother and her two children. After going over a month without heat in her apartment the family is sleeping in a warm and toasty home.

City leaders say there is a multi-department effort to bring Cadence at Bluff Park Apartments into compliance and get the tenants there some help. After our story aired, Ashante Wells said she and her family finally have heat. It was fixed Friday after we put her contact with Hoover’s Code Enforcement.

Since WBRC first sat down with Wells, she says she has received a lot of support from the community, in the form of people offering blankets for her, her son and newborn girl. She recently relocated to the Hoover area to give her kids a better life after her mom was killed and she says the support warms her heart.

“I’m not alone. It was so many people calling me, asking me do I need space heaters, blankets, even my son’s school they even offered to give me blankets and give my son coats and socks and things like that. It’s really heartwarming to know that I have support behind me,” said Wells.

Now as for the rest of the residents, WBRC has learned that at least 15 more units at the Cadence at Bluff Park Apartments are without heat. Hoover’s code enforcement encourages resident who find themselves in situations where their landlord isn’t doing anything about your rental space being uninhabitable to speak up.

Click here for a way to contact them.

