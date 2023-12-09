Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Fyffe claims back-to-back Class 2A State Title

Fyffe completes the season 14-1 as Class 2A State Champions.
The Red Devils have won seven State Title's in the last decade.
The Red Devils have won seven State Title's in the last decade.
By Cam Derr
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fyffe Red Devils hoisted the Class 2A State Title trophy for the seventh time in the program’s history on Friday, with a 43-24 victory over Reeltown.

The Red Devils made their mark early in the game scoring on their first five drives of the game. Fyffe continued to dominate in the run game, led by running-back Logan Anderson. The junior broke the Class 2A record with 256 yards and four touchdowns.

This season’s State Title victory is the seventh by the Red Devils in the last decade. Fyffe has now won more State Championships than they’ve lost games during that span.

“Ten or fifteen years ago we were struggling, we stumbled on something” said head coach Paul Benefield postgame, “The kids work hard in the weight room every day. They probably take for granted how special this really is, but someday they will realize how special this really is.”

Fyffe completes the season 14-1 as Class 2A State Champions.

