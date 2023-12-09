First Alert Weather Day for severe threat this afternoon into early Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Saturday morning. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of strong to severe storms developing this afternoon through early Sunday morning.

We will start off the day with a band of moderate rain showers tracking east along with some elevated thunderstorms. This rainfall will push to the east and we will be left with overcast skies for the rest of the morning and afternoon, additional periods of light showers and isolated storms will be expected through the day. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 60s with a breezy south wind ushering in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

The atmosphere will continue to become more unstable by the late afternoon with isolated thunderstorm cells developing as early as 4:00 PM for parts of NW Alabama. These initial cells may become severe in nature. The main line of thunderstorms will follow behind the initial development and will bring a more widespread concern of strong to severe storms as it moves eastward. The main concerns this afternoon and evening will be damaging wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall, flash flooding and even spin-up tornadoes. Please have your severe weather plan in place and have multiple ways to receive warnings. The line of strong to severe storms will continue to trek eastward through the evening and the severe weather threat will wrap up around 2:00 AM for NE Alabama.

Behind the cold front will be some lingering light rainfall for early Sunday morning before colder and drier air rushes in from the northwest. Sunday will bring gradually clearing skies and breezy winds, temperatures will stay in the 40s for the entire day. Monday morning will bring the possibility of patchy dense fog and freezing fog. Some isolated icy spots can also be expected with morning temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday afternoon will bring sunshine and high temps in the upper 40s.

