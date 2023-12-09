Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Fayetteville Fire Department names new interim chief

David Bergman
David Bergman(City of Fayetteville)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Following the abrupt resignation of the Fayetteville Fire Department’s fire chief, the city has appointed Fayetteville Assistant Fire Chief David Bergman as the acting interim fire chief.

Bergman confirmed the news with WAFF. He will take over duties in the department after the abrupt resignation of Fayetteville Fire Chief Tony Kimbrough.

WAFF is waiting to hear back from city officials on Kimbrough’s resignation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

After months of messages, opposition from pastors and threats of protests, Albertville’s first...
Over 250 people attend Marshall County’s first drag show despite months of backlash
A Lawrence County family is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections after their deceased...
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart
“I don’t think Marshall County ever thought they would have an event like this in anybody’s...
Over 250 people attend Marshall County’s first drag show despite months of backlash