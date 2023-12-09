Fayetteville Fire Department names new interim chief

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Following the abrupt resignation of the Fayetteville Fire Department’s fire chief, the city has appointed Fayetteville Assistant Fire Chief David Bergman as the acting interim fire chief.

Bergman confirmed the news with WAFF. He will take over duties in the department after the abrupt resignation of Fayetteville Fire Chief Tony Kimbrough.

WAFF is waiting to hear back from city officials on Kimbrough’s resignation.

