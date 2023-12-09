Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A family out of the Tennessee Valley has filed a federal lawsuit with a disturbing allegation.

The family says 43-year-old Brandon Dotson was found dead in mid-November in the Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County.

According to court documents, the day he died he was the same day he was to be considered for parole after serving 19 years on a burglary conviction and parole violation in Lawrence County.

The family says that when Dotson’s body was returned to them for burial, his heart was missing. They are now suing the Alabama Department of Correction and several officials.

The lawsuit alleges wrongful death based on prison officials failing to protect Dotson, ignoring his medical needs, and then mishandling a corpse.

The lawsuit says Dotson’s body was not released to the family until five days after his death and when the family conducted its own, independent autopsy - Dotson’s body was missing his heart.

Their suit claims Dotson was either the target of violence or had access to drugs in the facility.

The lawsuit states that the Alabama Department of Corrections was severely overcrowded and inmates weren’t supervised.

Read the entire complaint below:

Dotson Complaint by Javon Williams on Scribd

