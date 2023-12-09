Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Dealing with domestic violence during the holiday season

The number of domestic incidents is expected to climb during the holidays
Domestic violence and the holidays
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Typically, it is a time of year that we all look forward to, but the holidays aren’t kind to everyone and that includes domestic violence victims. Statistics show that domestic violence incidents tend to climb during the holidays. You can toss the increase up to a few different factors. Families are spending more time together, and it’s a stressful time of year already. Loved ones will drink more since they’re off work for a longer period of time.

Those facts are why One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center Executive Director Rebecca McWilliams says we will see more domestic violence incidents in December.

She even called domestic violence a public health crisis in Jefferson County. She says in some years, first responders are getting up tp 15,000 calls a year relating to domestic violence.

McWilliams wants all victims to know that help is out there and calling doesn’t mean you have to leave a partner, and it doesn’t mean that you have to file a protection order.

“It just means that you are putting a foot in the door to find out how can I change the situation I am in. What are my options, and then from there, you can decide where you want to take it, with our support.”

She says resource centers and help agencies often see more victims in January after the holidays wind down.

The YWCA Also has a 24 hour crisis line. That number can also be found by clicking here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified

Latest News

(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...
Sex trafficking investigation in Montgomery leads to 15 arrests
Outdoor warning system
One outdoor warning siren out of service in Limestone Co.
David Bergman
Fayetteville Fire Department names new interim chief
Former Vanderbilt football player BJ Anderson was arrested early Friday morning after...
Court records: Former Vandy football player arrested after biting security guards
HPD Graduation
Huntsville Police welcomes new cadets at 69th Academy Graduation