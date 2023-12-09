Dealing with domestic violence during the holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Typically, it is a time of year that we all look forward to, but the holidays aren’t kind to everyone and that includes domestic violence victims. Statistics show that domestic violence incidents tend to climb during the holidays. You can toss the increase up to a few different factors. Families are spending more time together, and it’s a stressful time of year already. Loved ones will drink more since they’re off work for a longer period of time.

Those facts are why One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center Executive Director Rebecca McWilliams says we will see more domestic violence incidents in December.

She even called domestic violence a public health crisis in Jefferson County. She says in some years, first responders are getting up tp 15,000 calls a year relating to domestic violence.

McWilliams wants all victims to know that help is out there and calling doesn’t mean you have to leave a partner, and it doesn’t mean that you have to file a protection order.

“It just means that you are putting a foot in the door to find out how can I change the situation I am in. What are my options, and then from there, you can decide where you want to take it, with our support.”

She says resource centers and help agencies often see more victims in January after the holidays wind down.

The YWCA Also has a 24 hour crisis line. That number can also be found by clicking here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.