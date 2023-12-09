Court records: Former Vandy football player arrested after biting security guards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Vanderbilt football player was arrested after allegedly biting two security guards outside a downtown bar, according to an arrest report.

BJ Anderson, 24, was arrested by Metro Nashville Police after security guards flagged down officers at Barstool Bar, 123 Second Ave. S., early Friday morning. The report said Anderson was being held down on the ground by security.

Barstool security officers said Anderson tried to enter the bar with an alcoholic beverage in a Gatorade bottle. Security said they denied entry for Anderson because of the bottle and his level of intoxication.

Security said Anderson threw away the bottle and returned to the line to enter the bar. They said they told him he could not enter, and then he tried to walk past security, causing them to stand in front of him. Police said Anderson pushed a security guard causing another guard to physically wrap his arms around the defendant to try to stop him.

According to the report, Anderson continued to physically fight the security guards, causing them to physically restrain him on the ground in front of the bar. During the incident, Anderson is alleged to have bitten the two security guards.

Police said one guard had a bite mark on his right chest, and another had a bite mark on his right glute area.

Police said Anderson was charged with two counts of assault and disorderly conduct and has been released from jail after posting bond.

According to court documents, Anderson’s birthday was Thursday.

He played at Vanderbilt for six seasons and started in three games during the 2023 season.

On Thursday, he posted on Facebook that he was declaring himself eligible for the NFL draft.

