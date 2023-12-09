Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds this evening through midnight.

First Alert Weather
A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TONIGHT. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move west to east across the Tennessee Valley this evening and into the overnight. (From 5 P.M. through midnight) Heavy rain, strong winds (gusts 30-35 MPH), and an isolated tornado possible. Scattered power outages can be expected. Be weather alert and make sure you have a way to get notifications with your phone or a weather radio. Make sure cell phone is fully charged, After midnight, severe threat ends. Rain and breezy through morning. Temps falling back into the 40s. Any lingering showers Sunday morning will end quickly and some sun can be expected for the afternoon. Much colder and remaining breezy. Temps in the 40s. Wind chill values in the 30s. Diminishing winds and cold Sunday night. Temps in the 20s. Monday, cool and sunny. Mid to upper 40s. Another cold night Monday night, temps in the 20s. Moderating temps and mainly sunny the rest of the week. Temps near 60 degrees. Next chance of rain after Sunday morning will come next weekend.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TONIGHT. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move west to east across the Tennessee Valley this evening and into the overnight. (From 5 P.M. through midnight) Heavy rain, strong winds (gusts 30-35 MPH), and an isolated tornado possible. Scattered power outages can be expected. Be weather alert and make sure you have a way to get notifications with your phone or a weather radio. Make sure cell phone is fully charged, 

After midnight, severe threat ends. Rain and breezy through morning. Temps falling back into the 40s. Any lingering showers Sunday morning will end quickly and some sun can be expected for the afternoon. Much colder and remaining breezy. Temps in the 40s. Wind chill values in the 30s. Diminishing winds and cold Sunday night. Temps in the 20s.

Monday, cool and sunny. Mid to upper 40s. Another cold night Monday night, temps in the 20s. Moderating temps and mainly sunny the rest of the week. Temps near 60 degrees. Next chance of rain after Sunday morning will come next weekend.

