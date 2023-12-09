Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block of KY 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 19-year-old woman is dead after a semi-truck crash in Lincoln County, Kentucky.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called around 7 a.m. on Thursday to the 5100 block of state Route 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says the semi-truck overturned and the woman who was driving was killed.

“All we can determine is the vehicle left the roadway and traveled several hundred feet before overcorrecting, struck an embankment and then overturned,” Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detective Sgt. Michael Mullins said.

Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post, of Danville, just left a Lincoln County sawmill with a load of lumber when something caused her to leave the roadway and overcorrect, causing the truck to overturn.

Post was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County coroner.

People worked to gather up the lumber and also helped in other ways.

“So the Amish community actually arrived on scene and offered resources to clean up the debris, and offered baked goods and coffee for first responders,” Mullins said.

It took more than six hours to clear the lumber and debris from the roadway before reopening it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

After months of messages, opposition from pastors and threats of protests, Albertville’s first...
Over 250 people attend Marshall County’s first drag show despite months of backlash
A Lawrence County family is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections after their deceased...
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart
“I don’t think Marshall County ever thought they would have an event like this in anybody’s...
Over 250 people attend Marshall County’s first drag show despite months of backlash