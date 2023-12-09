1 human trafficking arrest in Montgomery leads to 14 more

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Following the arrest of Leon Johnson on Thursday on multiple charges, including human trafficking, 14 more arrests have been made in the same case, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says.

Court documents state that Johnson, 50, of Montgomery, did knowingly solicit a minor to engage in sexual servitude as well as knowingly traveling within the state of Alabama in an attempt to engage in sexual servitude with a minor. Additionally, court records say that Johnson did knowingly communicate on an electronic device with someone he believed to be a child for sexual servitude. Johnson is charged with attempted human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a child, and traveling to meet a child for sex. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Following Johnson’s arrest, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-agency sex trafficking investigation with the U.S Marshals Service, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and the Montgomery Police Department.

The 15 individuals charged are as follows:

Leon Johnson, 50

Malik Hazama, 36

Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28

Jesus Alejandro Lopez-Vicente, 32

Jalen Miller, 22

Anthony Allen, 22

Jordan Addison Dukes, 30

James Earl Ellis, III 28

Robert Anthony Lusco Jr. 56

Quentin Lamar Jones, 26

Johnny Lee Timmons, 29

Flanzy Lee Harris, 43

Al’Shon Tupactre Latrell Walker, 21

Jarvis Frost, 25

Charity Devontay Wright, 24

“The Sheriff’s Office takes sexual related crimes seriously,” said Assistant Chief Deputy Wesley Richerson, “and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to relentlessly pursue individuals who prey on our children and jeopardize the safety of our community.”

This investigation is still ongoing. Further details cannot be released at this time.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham will hold a press conference next week to provide more details on the investigation.

Note: Additional mugshots will be added to this story shortly.

