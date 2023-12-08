The ultimate gift guide for teachers, co-workers, and friends
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It can be hard to gift shop for your kid’s teacher, a co-worker, and a friend. Maybe you don’t know them super well or you want to gift them something that they’ll actually use. Either way, here are 7 ideas for what to get them.
Cocktail Kit
This makes a great addition to any bar cart! This would be great for a newly 21-year-old or a gal who’s just getting into mixology. Each kit comes with everything she’ll need and you can choose from the classic Margarita, Moscow Mule, Bloody Mary, and more.
Set of Coupe Glasses
These are a perfect dupe for the Anthropologie coupe glasses. They’d make a great addition to any cabinet and they’re a perfect gift for the girl with a heart for hosting.
L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
It’s dry skin season, so get her ahead of the game by gifting this amazing hand cream.
Kitsch Satin Sleep Set
I’ve been using a Kitsch satin pillowcase for a year now and I do not know how I lived without it! Set them up for a luxury sleep experience with this set.
Owala FreeSip
This water bottle has an enclosed straw and it’s completely leak-proof. This is great for teachers, nurses, and office workers because it keeps the mouthpiece germ-free and the water cold!
Electric Candle Lighter
Doesn’t a flameless lighter just scream ‘luxury?’
Electric Blanket
Help keep her warm all winter long with this adorable electric blanket!
