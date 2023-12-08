Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
The ultimate gift guide for teachers, co-workers, and friends

By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It can be hard to gift shop for your kid’s teacher, a co-worker, and a friend. Maybe you don’t know them super well or you want to gift them something that they’ll actually use. Either way, here are 7 ideas for what to get them.

Cocktail Kit

This makes a great addition to any bar cart! This would be great for a newly 21-year-old or a gal who’s just getting into mixology. Each kit comes with everything she’ll need and you can choose from the classic Margarita, Moscow Mule, Bloody Mary, and more.

Perfect for the aspiring mixologist
Perfect for the aspiring mixologist(Amazon)

Set of Coupe Glasses

These are a perfect dupe for the Anthropologie coupe glasses. They’d make a great addition to any cabinet and they’re a perfect gift for the girl with a heart for hosting.

This is the perfect set for the eclectic hostess
This is the perfect set for the eclectic hostess(Amazon)

L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

It’s dry skin season, so get her ahead of the game by gifting this amazing hand cream.

Dry hand be gone
Dry hand be gone(Amazon)

Kitsch Satin Sleep Set

I’ve been using a Kitsch satin pillowcase for a year now and I do not know how I lived without it! Set them up for a luxury sleep experience with this set.

Give her the gift of healthier skin and hair
Give her the gift of healthier skin and hair(Amazon)

Owala FreeSip

This water bottle has an enclosed straw and it’s completely leak-proof. This is great for teachers, nurses, and office workers because it keeps the mouthpiece germ-free and the water cold!

Avoid sick days with this water bottle
Avoid sick days with this water bottle(Amazon)

Electric Candle Lighter

Doesn’t a flameless lighter just scream ‘luxury?’

Reduce the soot with this electric lighter
Reduce the soot with this electric lighter(Amazon)

Electric Blanket

Help keep her warm all winter long with this adorable electric blanket!

Keep her warm and cozy this winter
Keep her warm and cozy this winter(Amazon)

