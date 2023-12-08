Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Substitute teacher in DeKalb Co. charged for engaging in a sex act with a student

Kristen Jade Ford
Kristen Jade Ford(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A substitute teacher in DeKalb County has been charged and arrested after engaging in a sex act with a student.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, there were complaints received involving the substitute teacher having a sexual relationship with a student.

The complaints were then investigated by the sheriff’s investigation unit.

On Dec. 7, substitute teacher Kristen Jade Ford, 30 was arrested on the charge of School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act with a Student under the age of 19 years.

The sheriff’s office said Ford was employed as a substitute teacher with the DeKalb County Board of Education.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden provided the following statement on the incident:

“Cases involving our children are never easy, but I am thankful for our Investigation Unit and their diligence in resolving this case so fast. Our children are our future and protecting them is our number one priority.”

“We are very thankful for the cooperation and assistance with the DeKalb County Board of Education and the great working relationship we have with them.”

