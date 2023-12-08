Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Steve Perkins’ family attorney plans to file federal lawsuits over shooting death

Steve Perkins
Steve Perkins(Photo provided)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Steve Perkins’ family attorney Lee Merritt held a press conference regarding the aftermath of Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling’s decision about the officers involved in the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

Merritt, joined by Perkins’ widow Catrela, said they plan on filing federal lawsuits with the City of Decatur regarding officers who violated policy in the shooting death of Perkins as early as next week.

Perkins was shot and killed outside in the early morning hours of Sept. 29 by Decatur Police Department Officers following an altercation with a tow truck driver.

Merritt also said the firings were not enough to satisfy the protests.

On Thursday, Mayor Bowling announced three of the officers involved in the death of Perkins would be terminated while the fourth officer would be suspended, effective immediately. The suspended officer will not be paid.

Bowling said the officers’ names will not be released and they will have the option to appeal his decision. If the officers do decide to appeal, their names, charges and other details will become public as part of a potential personnel board appeals hearing.

A month after the shooting, Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion completed a predetermination hearing where he found officers involved violated policy.

Pinion’s findings went to Bowling for him to decide on what the punishment would be for the officers.

Before Bowling’s decision, the officer who fired his weapon was on paid administrative leave. The two officers who were on duty at the time of the shooting and the involved supervisor were placed on administrative assignments.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced on Thursday that three police officers were fired and another suspended in connection to the Steve Perkins shooting case.

