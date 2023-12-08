‘Southeast Wedding Crasher’ Sandra Henson sentenced in Lauderdale County Court

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman dubbed the “Southeast Wedding Crasher” has pled guilty to multiple theft charges in Lauderdale County Court.

Sandra Henson was sentenced to 31 months of probation and will spend two weekends of her choosing in jail. However, Judge Ben Graves said if Henson violated any probation rules, she would serve the rest of the sentence behind bars.

Henson had to pay over $1,200 back to her victims during court, which she paid right after she entered her plea. If she could not, she would have had to pay over 10 times as much.

Graves said he gave her a lesser sentence due to her multiple health issues. However, he said he took issue with Henson for the impact her actions had on the brides. Henson has had multiple heart attacks and has to go to dialysis three times a week.

“It is absolutely destructive to the day that they are celebrating a lifelong commitment,” Judge Graves said in court.

One of the brides, Anna Perez Todd says she knows of 18 other “victims.” Todd said the difference between her and the other brides: she did not want traditional gifts at her wedding. Instead she wanted donations to be made to a cause.

Her daughter, Aria, has FOXG1 syndrome which is a very rare genetic disorder. They wanted all that money to go toward finding a cure and treatment.

Todd has some advice for both brides-to-be and the criminals who may be looking to take advantage of them.

“Don’t mess with bride, don’t mess with mommas and don’t mess with FOXG1 mommas,” Todd warned. “Brides needs to make sure that their websites are password protected and only their guests have access to that information.”

Henson was facing charges for stealing gifts and money from weddings in Florence and Tuscumbia back in 2019.

Investigators said she has attended dozens of weddings and stolen from the newlyweds.

“I’m sorry for all the pain that I’ve caused,” Henson said at a November court appearance. “That’s what I have to say. I’m just sorry that’s all I can say.”

Henson is currently on probation in her home state of Mississippi for the same crimes. Despite her probation, she was arrested at a wedding in October.

