Randolph Elementary School teacher killed in car accident while pregnant, kids in back seat

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A teacher was killed in a car accident on Friday morning, Dec. 8.

The wreck happened on State Road 82 at County Road 26 around 7 a.m., according to officials.

Bibb County School’s superintendent says the woman is identified as 33-year-old Jennifer Jones. She was a teacher at Randolph Elementary School.

Centerville’s mayor says Jones was pregnant, and her 10-year-old twin boys were in the back seat at the time of the crash.

Her car collided with an 18-wheeler.

