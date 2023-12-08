Randolph Elementary School teacher killed in car accident while pregnant, kids in back seat
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A teacher was killed in a car accident on Friday morning, Dec. 8.
The wreck happened on State Road 82 at County Road 26 around 7 a.m., according to officials.
Bibb County School’s superintendent says the woman is identified as 33-year-old Jennifer Jones. She was a teacher at Randolph Elementary School.
Centerville’s mayor says Jones was pregnant, and her 10-year-old twin boys were in the back seat at the time of the crash.
Her car collided with an 18-wheeler.
