Multiple injured after two-vehicle wreck near Drake Ave., Patton Rd.

Scene of wreck on Drake Ave., Patton Rd.
Scene of wreck on Drake Ave., Patton Rd.(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle wreck near Drake Ave. and Patton Road has injured multiple people on Friday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department said the wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc.’s spokesperson Don Webster said two children were transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious but stable condition. Webster said an additional four people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said all of Patton Rd., south of Drake Ave. to Foster Ave., remains shut down.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

