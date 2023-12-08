Multiple crews respond to fire on Cranston St. in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue is responding to a structure fire on Cranston Street Friday morning.

According to the department, multiple crews are on the scene and urge people to avoid the area.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information when available.

