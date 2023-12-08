MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD has arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old girl on Rhett Drive.

Police said Tyrone Williams, 19 and Ariel Curry, 22, have been arrested and will be charged with felony murder in the death of Cailee Knight. They will also be charged with shooting into an occupied building for a separate incident on Dec. 5 at the 1000 block of Racine Drive.

Mobile Police said the community played a crucial part in these arrests, and this is the beginning of justice.

“I really appreciate when we had the first interview, I asked for help from the community, and I want to say that I really appreciate all of the tips that came in from the community that helped us bring this case to a resolve,” said Major Linda Tims.

Investigators said Knight was asleep on her couch when a barrage of gunfire flew through her home. She was shot and killed.

Chief Prine said a big break came Thursday morning when a Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over this car at a gas station on Moffett, and one of the suspects was in the car.

Located by MCSO at Moffett gas station (MCSO)

Located at a gas station on Moffett by MCSO (MCSO)

Chief Prine said this is just the beginning of justice.

“It won’t be tolerated,” he said. “It’s not going to be tolerated regardless of it I am the chief or not. At the end of the day, these children are helpless. They depend on the police department. They depend on every community leader. They depend on every preacher. They depend on mom, dad, grandaddy, aunts, uncles, to protect them. I’m going to say it, I believe a little bit of all of us have failed this baby. It won’t be tolerated.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.