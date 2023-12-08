Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Montgomery man charged in attempt to solcit child for sex

Leon Johnson
Leon Johnson(Montgomery County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing multiple charges, including human trafficking and solicitation of a child.

According to court records, Leon Johnson, 50, of Montgomery, was arrested on Thursday and charged with an attempt at human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a child, and traveling to meet a child for sex.

Court documents state that Johnson did knowingly solicit a minor to engage in sexual servitude as well as knowingly traveling within the state of Alabama in an attempt to engage in sexual servitude with a minor. Additionally, court records say that Johnson did knowingly communicate on an electronic device with someone he believed to be a child for sexual servitude.

Johnson is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

No further information is available at this time.

