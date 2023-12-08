Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

A look inside Kenzie B’s new studio

Kenzie B's new location in Lowe Mill is helping her create even more amazing pieces
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - She’s the amazingly talented flower preservation artist that we introduced you to earlier this year, and she just opened a new studio in Lowe Mill this past summer.

Kenzie works hard to make your dreams come true
Kenzie works hard to make your dreams come true(Ellen McDonald)

The space is absolutely beautiful and we cannot only imagine how many memories will be preserved within it. Kenzie has everything she could ever want and she get’s to work alongside her husband.

There so many fun things to look at inside the studio
There so many fun things to look at inside the studio(Ellen McDonald)
The studio is so beautiful
The studio is so beautiful(Ellen McDonald)

If you have something you’d like to preserve, Kenzie can do it for you! She says there are no limited options. Stop by her studio located at Lowe Mill in Huntsville or visit her website, Kenzieb.com

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds