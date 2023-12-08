Kitchen Cops hit 150+ businesses as holiday rush heats up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With just over two weeks to go until Christmas, the Kitchen Cops have been busy. This week, inspectors visited 163 businesses in five counties as holiday shoppers fill the restaurants.

MADISON COUNTY

The lowest restaurant score this week belongs to the Panera Bread at Bridge Street in Huntsville. It gets a 78, and a warning that it’s license was in danger of being suspended. Inspectors found a dirty ice machine and food temperature problems during their initial visit. On a follow up visit six days later, the ice machine had been cleaned but the food temperature issue remained, leading to the warning.

Waters General Merchandise on Highway 231/431 in Meridianville gets an 82 this week. There were leaking pipes, mild and butter at the wrong temperature and rodent feces in a storage room.

The Waffle House at University and Boardwalk scores an 84 this week after inspectors found a dirty ice machine and chemicals stored near cups and forks.

Casa Blanca on Bailey Cove Road was written up for having roaches in the dishwasher area. That brought the score down to 85.

The Sonic on Sullivan Street in Madison also gets an 85 this week due to dirty ice machines, ice bins and drink stations.

DEKALB COUNTY

The DQ Grill and Chill on Glenn Boulevard makes another appearance on Kitchen Cops, getting an 83 this time. It lost points for unlabeled chemical bottles stored next to single-use items, and employees without proper food safety training.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Cousson’s Convenience store on Highway 20 gets an 84 due to issues with date marking on several items.

Umi Sushi and Hibachi on Cox Creek Parkway in Florence also takes an 84 score this week due to eggs at the wrong temperature, unlabeled chemicals and cooked foods without expiration dates.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

No issues noted in Limestone County this week.

MORGAN COUNTY

The Jet Pep-Marathon on Highway 31 South in Hartselle has the lowest overall score this week with a 73. It had multiple food temperature problems, a dirty ice machine, no soap in the women’s restroom and a supervisor without food safety training.

La Estrella on Central Parkway in Decatur gets an 83 this week due to flies in the building and unlabeled chemical bottles.

