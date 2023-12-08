Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Kids To Love looking to fulfill thousands of foster kids’ Christmas lists

Madison-based non-profit Kids to Love looks to fulfill thousands of Christmas lists for foster kids
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison-based non-profit is making sure thousands of foster children wake up with something under the tree this year.

Crews and volunteers with “Kids to Love” spent Thursday fulfilling the wish lists of more than 2,000 foster kids.

Lee Marshall with the non-profit says their warehouse is full of volunteers who are working to make this year their best yet. In fact, they could use your help to hit all of their goals.

“We encourage people to visit kidstolove.org. We are active on social media. Get involved, we would love them to be involved in helping us make Christmas happen for more than 2,100 kids this holiday season,” Marshall said.

Marshall went on to say the most in demand items they need this year are Kindle tablets and jeans.

To learn more about how you can volunteer click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man

Latest News

Athens High School students hosted a Christmas party for students with Specialized...
Athens High School students host Christmas party for children with special needs
Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrest in shooting death of 9-year-old
Kids To Love looking to fulfill thousands of foster kids’ Christmas lists
Kids To Love looking to fulfill thousands of foster kids’ Christmas lists
Cameron McGill was hit and killed by a UPS delivery truck on Gault Avenue on Tuesday.
Man hit, killed by UPS delivery truck honored with candlelight vigil