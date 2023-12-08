Kids To Love looking to fulfill thousands of foster kids’ Christmas lists

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison-based non-profit is making sure thousands of foster children wake up with something under the tree this year.

Crews and volunteers with “Kids to Love” spent Thursday fulfilling the wish lists of more than 2,000 foster kids.

Lee Marshall with the non-profit says their warehouse is full of volunteers who are working to make this year their best yet. In fact, they could use your help to hit all of their goals.

“We encourage people to visit kidstolove.org. We are active on social media. Get involved, we would love them to be involved in helping us make Christmas happen for more than 2,100 kids this holiday season,” Marshall said.

Marshall went on to say the most in demand items they need this year are Kindle tablets and jeans.

To learn more about how you can volunteer click here.

