Huntsville Police welcomes new cadets at 69th Academy Graduation

Huntsville Police Department welcoming new cadets
Huntsville Police Department welcoming new cadets(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department along with local leaders gathered to welcome in a brand new class of HPD cadets on Friday morning at the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.

Attorney General Steve Marshall was the featured speaker at the 69th Session Academy Graduation congratulating the new cadets fresh out of the Academy.

The cadets all completed HPD’s 19-week academy and will begin field training next week.

A.G. Marshall said the need for more men and women in law enforcement is necessary to fulfill more safety within the community.

“Because we struggle to recruit in the numbers we need and the fact that these men and women chose to enter this profession,” said A.G. Marshall. “[Even] members I’ve worked with now for 30 years. It gives me pride and appreciation for what they’re doing.”

Marshall went on to say he was honored to speak at the graduation.

