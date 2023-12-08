Huntsville Hospital collecting toys for pediatric patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tomorrow, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation in partnership with Huntsville City FC, will be hosting a drive-thru toy drive benefitting pediatric patients.

They will accept unwrapped and new toys from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Joe Davis Stadium. You can find the hospital’s wishlist here.

