Give the gift of freshly baked cookies this Christmas

Maddie from Maddie's Cookie Company shares gift ideas
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What makes for a better gift than warm, delicious, freshly baked cookies? We’ll make this easy and go ahead and say nothing...nothing is better.

Maddie’s Cookie Company is owned and operated right here in Huntsville and after extending shipping to nationwide, her cookies have never been more within reach! With so many packages and amazing holiday flavors, you’re going to want to order as soon as possible.

In what world would Santa not want to bite into these cookies?
In what world would Santa not want to bite into these cookies?(Maddie's Cookie Company)

What flavors are offered?

- Chocolate Chip

- Funfetti

- Oreo

- White Chocolate Cranberry

- Double Chocolate Peppermint

- Gingersnap

There is no better gift than delicious cookies
There is no better gift than delicious cookies(Maddie's Cookie Company)

What packages and bundles are offered?

- Stack of three “4 packs” that includes 4 gingersnap cookies, 4 double chocolate peppermint cookies, and 4 funfetti cookies

- Christmas Mixed Dozen which includes 12 Christmas Cookies in a Kraft Box of the following flavors: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Peppermint, Snickerdoodle, Gingersnap, Oreo, and White Chocolate Cranberry *Gift wrap must be added*

- Christmas Cookie Package which includes 12 individually wrapped cookies of the following flavors: 2 Chocolate Chip, 2 Double Chocolate Peppermint, 2 Gingersnap, 2 Oreo, 2 White Chocolate Cranberry, and 2 Funfetti

Maddie is offering so many special packages
Maddie is offering so many special packages(Maddie's Cookie Company)

Want to place an order? Maddie’s Cookies can be shipped right to your door! They’ll ship freshly baked cookies the next Monday to ensure they arrive fresh and on time. For example, if you place your order on a Tuesday, it will ship out on the following Monday. Please contact maddie@maddiescookiecompany.com with any questions!

The classic double chocolate chip cookie made with real peppermints and topped with a candy...
The classic double chocolate chip cookie made with real peppermints and topped with a candy cane for a holiday twist(Maddie's Cookie Company)

