Fort Payne man honored with candlelight vigil

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fort Payne community mourns the loss of beloved friend Cameron McGill. He passed away after being struck by a delivery truck on Gault avenue.

“Every time I saw him he tried to have a smile on his face. I think that he definitely made the best of it, tried to make as many friends as possible and a lot of people in our community truly loved him,” says Logan LeGrande with Marked for Ministries.

Marked for Life Ministries in Fort Payne offers support to residents facing homelessness, addiction and food insecurity by providing case management, food, and clothing. People just like Cameron McGill.

Executive director Logan LeGrande says McGill dealt with homelessness for many years, but never let it get him down.

“Cameron’s actually the first person I ever served when I moved here to the community and he was facing homelessness but even in that situation he always brought so much home to other people and he was always willing to have a conversation,” LeGrande says.

After McGill’s passing, the ministry decided to host a candlelight vigil to share the impact McGill had on the community.

“We really just want to bring unity to our community and hope and just remember his life and the people he impacted,” says LeGrande.

Those who knew McGill, and even those who had spoke to him in passing attended in support for the family, including Mayor Brian Baine who says McGill’s life, no matter what he struggled with, is one to be celebrated.

“No matter where they’re at in their life no matter at what junction they are everybody’s life matters. The more we look at that and see that people’s lives do matter I think the better the community will be,” Baine says.

Marked for Life says McGill’s family will keep his services private, however they will accept donations to Rainsville Funeral Home.

