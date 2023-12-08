Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Former director accused of stealing pills from Montgomery-area nursing home

A grand jury indicted Tiffany Fields, alleging she stole hydrocodone from a Montgomery-area nursing home.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A grand jury has indicted a former Montgomery-area nursing home director in a drug theft investigation.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said a nine-count indictment was returned against Tiffany Alexander Fields, 45. She is accused of stealing more than 1,000 hydrocodone tablets from the nursing home where she swerved as director.

The indictment alleges that on nine separate occasions, Fields took 114 to 120 tablets from the nursing home’s contract pharmacy by submitting phony prescriptions purportedly for the facility’s residents. She is accused of keeping those tablets.

Theft of any controlled substance is considered second-degree theft of property, a Class C felony, and punishable by one to 10 years imprisonment and up to a $15,000 fine if convcited.

Fields surrendered at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on Thursday. She was released on $50,000 bail.

Marshall says the Alabama Department of Public Health referred the nursing home complaint to the attorney general’s medicaid fraud control unit. The case was presented to the November 2023 term of the Montgomery County grand jury.

