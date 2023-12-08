Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
First Alert Weather Day Saturday for severe storms

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Severe Threat
WAFF Severe Threat(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Friday morning.  We are starting off the day with just a few clouds overhead and cool temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 40s. 

Today will start off mostly sunny before more cloud cover will quickly push in by the afternoon.  The early sunshine and breezy south wind will boost high temperatures into the low to middle 60s for highs.  Skies will be mainly cloudy overnight with scattered rain showers developing after midnight into early Saturday morning.  Saturday morning temps will start off around 50 degrees with breezy winds developing by mid-morning.  Humidity levels will be on the rise through the day Saturday with gusty south winds.  Periods of rain showers and storms will be expected off and on through the morning and afternoon hours. 

Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of strong to severe storms Saturday evening into early Sunday.  A potent center of low pressure and trailing cold front will bring a narrow line of thunderstorms moving in from the west as early as 5PM.  This line will move east through the night and bring threats of locally heavy rainfall, flash flooding, damaging straight-line wind gusts and even brief spin-up tornadoes. 

The severe weather threat will wrap up early Sunday morning as the cold front moves through.  Expect rain showers to linger for the early part of the day Sunday with breezy northwest winds in tow.  Sunday will be a chilly and breezy day with high temperatures only staying in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

