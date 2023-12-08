Financial Friday: Protecting Your Business in 2024

Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Redstone Insurance Services Insurance Specialist Tyler Brennan added his expert advice on having a business in 2024
By Haley Baker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 2024 could be the year to launch your new business or grow your existing business. But you also need to protect what you’ve worked so hard to build.

WAFF spoke with Redstone Insurance Services Insurance Specialist Tyler Brennan. He said it’s important for every business owner to make sure to have proper coverage. Here are some questions we asked, and he shared his expert advice.

What is the timeline for getting and adjusting my business insurance?

  • Start-up business: It can feel like a hurry up and wait; find an agent who is interested in your business, not just gaining your business.
  • Within 5 years: As your business continues to grow, you will have ventures that worked and didn’t work. At this point, you should have an understanding of your long-term.
  • Within 10+ years: If you waited this long to update your policies, there is a good chance you are paying for coverage that does not apply OR, worse, missing the coverage you need.

How often should I review my policies?

  • At a minimum, annually
  • 60-90 days before your renewal
  • Bi-annual checkups with your agency- If your business has many moving parts; employment turnover, property owned and sold, products offered.

What paperwork do I need to give my insurance agent?

  • Previous, current, and projected financial statements
  • Payroll
  • Property holdings and depreciation tables
  • New ventures completed or intended

Brennan did add, to expect an increase in insurance premiums in the new year by a range of 30-50%.

