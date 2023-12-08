Child struck after waiting at bus stop near Willow Bluff Rd., Knox Creek Trl.

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A child was waiting for the bus and got struck by a vehicle on Friday morning in Madison.

According to Don Webster, a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Knox Creek Trail and Willow Bluff Road.

Webster said the child was transported to Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

