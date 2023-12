HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Christmas time, so you know that means we had to take a trip up to Nashville to see what’s new at Gaylord Opryland this holiday season!

Opryland celebrating 40 years of Christmas traditions

Take a river boat tour at Gaylord Opryland

Explore Pinetop at Gaylord Opryland

Darryl Worley talks all things country music for Christmas at Gaylord Opryland

Check out the Polar Express themed ice displays at Gaylord Opryland

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.