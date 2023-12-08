Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Athens High School students host Christmas party for children with special needs

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Athens High School took time out of their day to host a Christmas Party for children with special needs.

The students were with Specialized Opportunities for Adolescent Readiness (SOAR). The party was held at several schools in Athens throughout the day.

It provided a festive, positive, inclusive and accessible celebration. The children even had a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus..

Jessica Lynn with Athens City Schools says this is a great way for students and the community to come together to help one another.

“It’s just a very special day and this is actually inclusive schools week so this is a great example of that and we all come together and celebrate our different abilities and differences and how special they are,” she said.

Lynn says this event has been going on for decades.

