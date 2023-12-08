Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
82nd Anniversary: Veteran recalls the day of Pearl Harbor attack

99-year-old Howard Polin decided to enlist in the Air Force when he was 18-years-old.
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Howard Polin is 99-years-old, but he still remembers his teenage years well. He was just 18 years old the day Pearl Harbor was attacked.

“At that time, they still had the draft,” he said. “But I enlisted so I could choose the service I wanted to go in.”

He says he was playing basketball with his friends in Philadelphia that day.

The next day at school, over the intercom, he heard President Franklin Roosevelt address the nation, unbeknownst to him of what was about to come.

“The only war we ever knew or heard of was the first World War, which was in 1917 and all we knew about that was the parade that they would have for the World War I veterans, and we would see them,” he said.

Polin would go on to enlist into Army Air Core, now known as the Air Force. He keeps memorabilia from his time serviced in his “war room.”

Richard Landolt, CEO of Still Serving Veterans gave a speech Thursday at Liberty Church of Christ in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor, where even he learned new things about Alabama’s ties to the attack.

He says his father was stationed at Pearl Harbor towards the end of World War II.

“They read the names of the 48 Alabamians who were lost on December 7, 1941. I met some of the family members who were there,” Landolt said. “As recently as two years ago, the remains of one member were identified and they brought his remains back to Boaz, Alabama where he’s buried in his family’s plot. And that moved a lot of people today.”

Though the Attack on Pearl Harbor was the beginning of the country’s involvement in World War II, for some here in the Valley, it’s a day that will define a transformative time in their lives.

