5 gifts ideas for fashionistas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s the brand new boutique here in Huntsville that’s bringing the valley trends before they even know they’re trending. Maggie Rae Williams launched Form Clothiers online and opened a brick-and-mortar location in Stovehouse just a few weeks ago.

She says that her main goal is to provide a fashion-forward, trend-driven boutique in the south since we are usually 1-2 years late to most trends in the fashion cycle. Trends start in Europe and Asia and trickle in from the east & west coast. Form Clothiers ensures that the store is filled with fashionable pieces for every woman, no matter their age.

Owner Maggie told us 5 things she’s carrying in-store now that would make great gifts for the fashionista in your life!

Power Dressing

Don’t worry if you aren’t familiar with the idea of power dressing...we weren’t either before Maggie told us all about it. Basically, it’s dressing like you have money *wink, wink.* What better way to do that than with a pair of beautiful thigh-high boots?

Elongate your legs with an ultra-comfortable wide heel, center-stitch detailing, and a sophisticated square toe. The Mary Dress Boot is guaranteed to become a staple in your closet that you'll go back to again and again. (Form Clothiers)

Mary Dress Boot

Two-toned, black and cream leather boots. Easy to walk in, comfortable to wear, and made with a stretchy material. Runs true to size! (Form Clothiers)

Funnn Softy Stretch Boot

Shearling

Ever wondered what the fuzzy stuff is on the inside of Uggs? It’s called shearling and Maggie says this is super trendy right now! You can enter Form Clothiers’ giveaway to win a pair now, here!

Keep your feet warm and toasty (Form Clothiers)

Chestnut Fur Mini Boots

Baggy Jeans

Baggy, “mom” jeans are super in right now. These are a personal favorite of Margot Robbie and who doesn’t want to dress like Margot??

The The A Carrie Jean is a super high rise, relaxed leg jean. (Form Clothiers)

Abrand Jeans Carrie Jean

Bold Reds

A pretty, bold red is one of the best ways to capture the feeling of the holiday season!

Need a dress for your upcoming Christmas cocktail? Look no more. Our Santa Baby Dress is made with a wine colored, satin material, and looks amazing on everyone! We are obsessed with the neckline! Fits true to size. (Form Clotheirs)

Santa Baby Dress

Standout Outerwear

Who said that just because the weather’s gone cold we need to put away the bright colors?

Be Christmas ready with this royal blue, turtleneck sweater. Warm, cozy, and cute! Pair with jeans, leather pants, or leggings for a comfortable look. (Form Clothiers)

Tis the Season Turtleneck

You can shop all of these pieces and more in-store at Form Clothiers in Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse or online here. Be sure to follow them on Instagram to stay in the know on new items and deals!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.