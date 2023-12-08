Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday. Heavy rain, strong winds and severe thunderstorms possible.

First Alert Weather
For tonight, becoming cloudy with showers, mainly after midnight. Temps in the low 50s. A...
For tonight, becoming cloudy with showers, mainly after midnight. Temps in the low 50s. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday for heavy rain, strong winds and severe thunderstorms. Saturday morning, cloudy with scattered showers. Showers will continue through the early afternoon, after 3 P.M. rain will become heavier, winds will increase with strong thunderstorms possible. The heaviest rain, the strongest winds (Gusts to 40 MPH) and the chance for severe thunderstorms will be greatest between 4 P.M. and midnight. Stay weather alert and follow updates closely for the next 12-24 hours. Rain will continue for the rest of Saturday night (after midnight) and continue through Sunday morning. It will also remain breezy as well with gusts to 30 MPH Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon, some breaks in the clouds, breezy and much colder. After temps reach the 60s on Saturday, temps fall though the 50s into the 40s by Sunday afternoon. Sunday night, clearing and cold. Temps in the 20s. Dry next week, mainly sunny. After a cool day Monday with temps near 50 degrees, back to near 60 by mid-week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tonight, becoming cloudy with showers, mainly after midnight. Temps in the low 50s.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday for heavy rain, strong winds and severe thunderstorms. Saturday morning, cloudy with scattered showers. Showers will continue through the early afternoon, after 3 P.M. rain will become heavier, winds will increase with strong thunderstorms possible. The heaviest rain, the strongest winds (Gusts to 40 MPH) and the chance for severe thunderstorms will be greatest between 4 P.M. and midnight. Stay weather alert and follow updates closely for the next 12-24 hours. Rain will continue for the rest of Saturday night (after midnight) and continue through Sunday morning. It will also remain breezy as well with gusts to 30 MPH Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon, some breaks in the clouds, breezy and much colder. After temps reach the 60s on Saturday, temps fall though the 50s into the 40s by Sunday afternoon. Sunday night, clearing and cold. Temps in the 20s.

Dry next week, mainly sunny. After a cool day Monday with temps near 50 degrees, back to near 60 by mid-week.

