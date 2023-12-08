14-year-old airlifted after being hit by vehicle in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening in Athens.

According to Athens Police, the girl was crossing Hwy. 31 at the Circle K when a car traveling southbound hit her. She was airflifted from the scene.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

