14-year-old airlifted after being hit by vehicle in Athens

Athens Police say the girl was crossing on Hwy. 31 when she was hit by a car traveling...
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening in Athens.

According to Athens Police, the girl was crossing Hwy. 31 at the Circle K when a car traveling southbound hit her. She was airflifted from the scene.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

