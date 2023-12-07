What’s going on at The Orion this Christmas?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and with seemingly endless events and winter magic at The Orion, there’s no better place to celebrate.

1. Winter Park (open now through January 1)

Located throughout Apollo South, Jeff & Blues, and The Orion Amphitheater, Winter Park brings the holiday cheer to Rocket City this winter! Celebrating its second year, Winter Park will feature a variety of seasonal activities including a sustainable Glice skating rink inside the amphitheater, meet and greets with Santa Claus in his storybook, curling under The Dome, festive performances, train rides, holiday movies, and carolers as well as a variety of food and beverage offerings such as popcorn roasting and s’mores kits. Find more information here.

2. Odette Dinners on Stage (Decmeber 15 & 22)

This unique culinary experience consists of four courses plus an amuse-bouche. The holiday dinners on stage are prepared by Chef Josh Quick of Odette, a famed neighborhood eatery in historic downtown Florence. Serving elevated American fare with southern and international influences, Chef Josh’s Pop-up menu includes locally and sustainably sourced ingredients and brings an elevated approach to traditional favorites.

In 2011, Chef Quick was invited to cook at the prestigious James Beard House in New York City, where he prepared a “Homegrown Alabama” menu featuring Alabama producers and growers. He continues to draw on sustainably raised regional ingredients from Bluewater Creek Farm, Simmons Farm, and Sonlit Farms, among others. The Director of The James Beard House said of Chef Quick’s cuisine, “His menu is lyrical with Southern touches and preparations but modern and elegant, as well.”Chef Quick collaborates with his staff to make healthful, delicious food while utilizing the best local ingredients available. Through Odette, they continue to not only broaden their own experiences but also those of their community.

Tickets are $75 per person for adults and $45 for children. Tax and gratuity to be added. Drinks are available for purchase. Skating is not included. Find more information here.

3. Christkindlmarket (December 8-10)

Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater have teamed up again for the second annual Christkindlmarket presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union – December 8 – 10, 2023 at The Orion Amphitheater. This unique shopping experience will feature over 60 artists showcasing a variety of mediums.

The tradition of Christmas markets stretches back to Saxony, Germany, during the Middle Ages. Throughout the centuries, the joys of these markets have spread from town to town. Fun for the whole family, the Christkindlmarket will be the ideal place to find the perfect gift for the Holidays. In addition to the juried artist market, you can enjoy holiday music from local performers and the Orion will feature a delightful blend of holiday food and drinks to enjoy.

Parking and entry to the event are free. Find more information here.

4. Last Minute Holiday Market (December 16)

Accidentally forget about the office holiday party or your aunt who is coming to town next week? The Last Minute Holiday Market has you covered! Featuring local and regional makers, this winter shopping event is the perfect place to find that unique, hand-crafted gift from the best vendors in and around Huntsville.

Spend the day shopping and spreading holiday cheer while enjoying our Winter Park festivities including ice skating, photos with Santa, holiday train rides, and so much more on Saturday, December 16 from 11 AM – 4 PM. Find more information here.

5. Cocktail Classes (December 14)

Bring your best friend, partner, family members, or coworkers to enjoy a night of light bites, laughter, and sips – all structured around delicious and exciting seasonal cocktail recipes. Spots are limited – reserve yours today. Find more information here.

6. Winter Blast series (December 14, 19, and 28)

BLAST is your destination to discover original local artists and music from Rocket City and North Alabama. BLAST is a digital platform featuring over 200 original local artists, and new inductees every year, courtesy of Huntsville-Madison County Public Library. Come out and enjoy this concert series showcasing the 2023 inductees. Find more information here.

7. Santa Paws

ATTENTION DOG PARENTS! Don’t miss your chance to get a holiday pup portrait courtesy of K8 Photo this December 20 at The Orion Amphitheater!

Dress up your doggy pals and join us for Santa Paws Day supporting Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS)!

Snap your family photos with Santa taken by the incredibly talented K8 Photo, shop from local pup vendors, and enjoy a stroll through The Orion’s Winter Park, where a portion of every ice skate rental will be donated to Greater Huntsville Humane Society. GHHS will also be on site with a shelter donation drive helping animals in need this holiday season. Find more information here.

8. Winter Slay (December 21)

In partnership with the Alabama Fashion Alliance and Rocket City Pride, Winter Slay highlights the fierce and fabulous talents of North Alabama! With fashion shows, drag performances, DJ sets, and so much more: Winter Slay invites everyone to celebrate. Find more information here.

9. Yuletide Ball

Partake in a magical evening filled with holiday-themed hors d’oeuvres, delicious freshly brewed potions, live entertainment, and a screening of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™. Come dressed to impress in your finest dresses and robes or show your house some love! Submit your name in The Goblet for your chance to gift cards, merch, and tickets to an upcoming show for the 2024 season at The Orion.

The magic begins on December 22 at Jeff & Blues. Get your tickets today! This event is 21+

