Two professors identified as victims in UNLV shooting

UNLV shooting victims Cha Jan Chang and Patricia Navarro Velez
UNLV shooting victims Cha Jan Chang and Patricia Navarro Velez(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday afternoon, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner released the names of two of the victims in yesterday’s UNLV campus shooting.

The first is Professor Cha Jan Chang, 64, known as “Jerry,” of Henderson. The manner of death was homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head.

The second victim identified is Assistant Professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, of Las Vegas. Her cause and manner of death were the same.

The third victim has also been identified but the coroner’s office is still working to identify next of kin.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

