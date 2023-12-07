Tuscumbia City Schools gets new electric-powered bus via EPA grant

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Electricity is what will make the wheels on Tuscumbia’s new bus go round.

Tuscumbia City Schools is the first to receive their electric-powered bus from the EPA grant in Alabama.

Officials at the school system said they are elated to add the bus to their fleet and hope to eventually make the switch entirely one day.

The bus can travel around 130 miles on one charge and lets off zero emissions.

Transportation South is the maker of the bus. It’s only the second electrically powered bus they have made for a school.

Superintendent Russ Tate wants parents to know their children will be safe in the school system’s hands.

“A Yellow school bus is the safest form of transportation for students,” he said. “It allows us to transport students and by transporting students on a new bus it’s that ease of mind. That knowledge that they’re going out in the safest thing we have right now.”

The bus will be making its first official ride for the school system on Friday.

