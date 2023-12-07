Three injured in wreck on Hwy. 53, Jim McLemore Rd. in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were injured in a wreck on Hwy. 53 on Wednesday evening, Don Webster with HEMSI says.

The wreck happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Jim McLemore Rd. and Hwy. 53.

Webster says there are at least three patients, one of those patients is in critical condition.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.