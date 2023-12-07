Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Three injured in wreck on Hwy. 53, Jim McLemore Rd. in Harvest

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were injured in a wreck on Hwy. 53 on Wednesday evening, Don Webster with HEMSI says.

The wreck happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Jim McLemore Rd. and Hwy. 53.

Webster says there are at least three patients, one of those patients is in critical condition.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

Embryo adoption
‘We were on the cloud for nine months and never came down’: B’ham family describes journey with embryo adoption
Efon Guiseppe Carter
Convicted California sex offender charged with human trafficking involving Tuscaloosa minor
Shop With a Hero looking for more volunteers to help children in need ahead of Christmas
Shop With a Hero looking for more volunteers to help children in need ahead of Christmas
Source: Shikeem Washington
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Viral video of Reform police officer arresting man sparks outrage
Tyler Goodson - road where he lived
Tyler Goodson, man in ‘S-Town’ podcast shot during standoff is brain-dead, on life-support, coroner says