Shop locally this Christmas with these ideas from The Scout Guide Huntsville

Dawn shares gifts off The Scout Guide's 2023 gift guide
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Scout Guide Huntsville has finally released the thing we’ve all been waiting for...it’s 2023 gift guide! There is something for everyone on this list and they’re all from local businesses.

Gifts from her, him, or them:

1. Crystal Madison Statement Earrings from Monkee’s of Huntsville shop here

2. Everlasting candle from Topiary Tree shop here

3. His & Hers sunglasses from R City Eye Care shop here

4. Turtlebox Speaker from Stach & Co. shop here

5. Handmade cosmetic bags from Truett shop here

6. Truffles from Golden Griffin shop here

7. Rocket Cocktail Shaker from Peachtree Interiors shop here

8. Cocktail books from In Bloom shop here

9. Handmade Soaps from Mojana Soaps shop here

10. 256 ‘Dat’ Hat from Tiramisu Paperie shop here

11. Grill & accessories from Brooks & Collier shop here

12. Game set from Burritt on the Mountain Gift Shop

Want to give the gift of an experience, TSG has you covered. To browse ideas for ‘ungifts,’ visit here.

