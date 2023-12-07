Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Plane crash reported in Giles County

Officials have not yet confirmed whether there are injuries.
Beechcraft Bonanza airplane (FILE)
Beechcraft Bonanza airplane (FILE)(Gray)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) – A single-engine airplane has crashed in Giles County near Pulaski, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Joe Purvis said the crash happened in the county near the Marshall County line. Officials with the Abernathy Field Airport in Pulaski reported a single-engine Beechcraft airplane had gone down near Diana Ridge Road. They said the Federal Aviation Administration was looking for the plane and had lost contact with it around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

According to FlightAware.com, the aircraft (TN: N5891j) took off from Home Island Airport in Knoxville at 10:48 a.m. ET and was headed for the airport in Pulaski when it crashed shortly after 11 a.m. The plane is registered to Plantation Reclaimed Inc.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether there are injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

