Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee elementary school

She’s been suspended without pay.
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee school
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee school(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A part-time teacher was arrested on drug charges at an elementary school in Crossville, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on Dec. 7 at about 8:30 a.m., a K9 dog and handler with Interquest Canines alerted on a car in the parking lot of Pineview Elementary. The Cumberland County Board of Education has reportedly used their services for years to help detect drugs and guns at schools.

Upon searching the vehicle, two school resource officers found illegal drugs and arrested 31-year-old Angela Elizabeth Anderson of Cookeville. She’s been suspended without pay.

Anderson faces charges of simple possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery or sale of cocaine.

She was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and is being held on a $7,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man

Latest News

Take a look inside the Shadowlawn home in downtown Decatur
Decatur Tour of Homes
Katlyn Barnes performs a brand new original Christmas song
Christmas Originals: Katlyn Barnes performs "Baby Come Home"
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor
Bank Independent helping holiday wishes come true through a holiday toy drive.
Bank Independent helping make holiday wishes come true through toy drive