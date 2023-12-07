Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
One dead, one injured in wreck on Hwy. 53, Jim McLemore Rd. in Harvest

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and one person is injured following a wreck on Hwy. 53 on Wednesday evening, Don Webster with HEMSI says.

The wreck happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Jim McLemore Rd. and Hwy. 53 and involved a pickup truck and a car. The two people were not in the same vehicle.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

