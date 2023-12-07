McClung family healing after deadly shooting in Sheffield

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The McClung family discussed how thankful they are for their community after tragedy struck on Oct. 29.

Cayson McClung is the 10-year-old boy who was shot during a murder-suicide one month ago. Cayson’s mother was killed in that attack, so was her boyfriend who pulled the trigger and then turned the gun on himself. Police said Cayson was brave enough to try and protect his mother during the attack.

For the first time since then, the McClung family has decided to sit down with WAFF 48 News to talk about how they have been moving forward.

“It’s just such an awful tragedy, we’ve just never seen anything like this,” Madilyn McClung, Cayson’s stepmother, said.

Over a month ago, tragedy struck Sheffield and rippled through the entire Colbert County community when Ashley McClung and her son Cayson were shot. Cayson was rushed to the hospital. Ashley did not survive. The McClung family said they are still reeling after losing a vital piece of their family.

“She was just outgoing, funny and a good momma,” Billy McClung said about Ashley McClung.

Billy McClung, Cayson’s father, said the family has always been close. Especially now with everything that has happened. McClung said he is so thankful that he has been able to rely on the community. Even Cayson said it means the world to him.

“It feels good knowing that everybody had my back and stuff,” Cayson said. “I just want to thank all of the people that came and helped me out through all of this that I’ve been through. Just all of the stuff that y’all have gave me and stuff. And all the donations and stuff, I just really thank all of y’all.”

The Colbert County community and first responders have put on several fundraisers in the past month to help the family out.

“It’s just awesome seeing all them do that,” Billy McClung said. “Because I never thought in a million years that support would come out everywhere. Not just our hometown but the whole county, it’s just great.”

Cayson said he might even grow up to be a first responder. He said that or a professional deer hunter.

He and his family said that you never truly know when tragedy will strike but that they are on the road to healing both emotionally and physically.

“We’ve always been pretty close but especially now, we’ve gotten a lot closer,” Madilyn McClung said. “It’s really brought us closer as a family.”

Cayson said he will be back at school Thursday to see all of his classmates and thank them in person. He said he is very excited to go back.

