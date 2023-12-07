Madison County leaders shift some polling locations to accomodate growth

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County leaders are starting to send out notifications to many people because their polling locations have changed.

For example, many people in New Market will vote at the New Market Recreation Center instead of the New Market Volunteer Fire Department. The recreation center is much larger and just 0.5 miles down the road from the fire department.

It’s no secret that Madison County is growing. According to census data, there are approximately 70,000 more people in 2022 compared to 2010.

The updated polling locations reflect the growth.

Probate Judge Frank Barger says re-evaluating polling locations is something they have to do every time they have new census results.

“There is certainly nothing subversive or out of the ordinary here,” says Judge Barger. “We got the realignment of our precinct lines and the addition of a new precinct because growth necessitates it.”

Plus, leaders have to ensure smaller centers aren’t overwhelmed by all the voters.

“With the growth we’ve experienced, we’ve had several of our polling locations experience the same growth in the services they’re providing,” says Judge Barger. “It’s not a lack of wanting to be supportive. They may not have the capacity to be supportive of opening for us.”

The growth isn’t even. Judge Barger says some areas are changing more than others. Western Madison County is seeing the most growth, and voters there are more likely to see a change in polling location.

“We’re certainly seeing growth everywhere,” says Judge Barger. “But those locations where we have the most rooftops, the need to create some relief at existing polling locations and creating new polling locations where folks can vote easily, more efficiently is really happening in the west side of the county.”

Judge Barger says it’s important to verify your polling location ahead of elections. You can click here to check your voting location or see an interactive map of precincts here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.